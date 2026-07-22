Apollo Microsystems wins Indian Navy order to design crewless SAVIOR-ASW
Business
Apollo Microsystems just landed a big order from the Indian Navy to design SAVIOR-ASW, a semi-submersible, crewless vessel packed with sensors.
This techy boat will spot submarines and handle underwater surveillance, sending real-time data straight to command centers: no sailors needed.
It's also expected to be cheaper than traditional warships.
Apollo Microsystems shares jump almost 4%
After the news broke, Apollo's shares jumped almost 4%, showing investors are pretty optimistic about this project.
With most of India's trade moving by maritime routes and global demand for smart naval tech on the rise, projects like SAVIOR-ASW are becoming super important for both security and business.