Apollo Projects backs $1B Praxis AI community near Colonia, Uruguay
Apollo Projects, a fund associated with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, is backing Praxis, a new $1 billion project to build a futuristic, tech-focused community near Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay.
The plan? Create a place where people can actually live and work in an AI-driven world: think private residences, creative spaces, and lots of innovation.
First residents are expected by mid-2027.
Praxis covers 20% of Colonia area
Praxis covers about 20% of the Colonia project area, focusing on homes and cultural hangouts.
While over 150,000 people have joined their online community, about 2,700 members have expressed interest in moving to or investing in the project so far.
The goal is to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and creatives who want to collaborate and shape what life looks like after AI really takes off.