No Swiggy, Zomato today? App-based gig workers call for strike

App-based gig workers have called for a temporary strike in India today. The protest is against rising fuel prices and low payment rates. The Gig and Platform Services Workers Union (GIPSWU) has asked workers to join the shutdown, arguing that increasing petrol and diesel costs are making it difficult for them to earn enough despite long working hours.

Strike details GIPSWU urges workers to join protest The GIPSWU has taken to social media platform X, urging gig and platform workers across India to observe a temporary shutdown of app-based services from 12:00pm to 5:00pm. The protest comes after oil marketing companies hiked fuel prices by around ₹3 per liter. Following the revision, petrol prices in Delhi have risen to nearly ₹97.77 per liter while diesel now costs ₹90.67 per liter.

Economic impact Fuel price hike affects daily income of drivers The latest fuel price hike is expected to directly affect the daily income of cab drivers and delivery workers who spend most of their day on the road. "Every time fuel prices increase, our expenses go up immediately, but customer fares do not increase accordingly," said Mohammed, a cab driver attached to an app-based service. "After paying commission and fuel charges, very little money remains with us at the end of the day."

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Financial strain Drivers say app companies haven't raised fares enough Many drivers are worried that rising fuel costs will take a bigger bite out of their earnings. They say app companies haven't raised fares enough to match the increased expenses.

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