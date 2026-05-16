No Swiggy, Zomato today? App-based gig workers call for strike
What's the story
App-based gig workers have called for a temporary strike in India today. The protest is against rising fuel prices and low payment rates. The Gig and Platform Services Workers Union (GIPSWU) has asked workers to join the shutdown, arguing that increasing petrol and diesel costs are making it difficult for them to earn enough despite long working hours.
Strike details
GIPSWU urges workers to join protest
The GIPSWU has taken to social media platform X, urging gig and platform workers across India to observe a temporary shutdown of app-based services from 12:00pm to 5:00pm. The protest comes after oil marketing companies hiked fuel prices by around ₹3 per liter. Following the revision, petrol prices in Delhi have risen to nearly ₹97.77 per liter while diesel now costs ₹90.67 per liter.
Economic impact
Fuel price hike affects daily income of drivers
The latest fuel price hike is expected to directly affect the daily income of cab drivers and delivery workers who spend most of their day on the road. "Every time fuel prices increase, our expenses go up immediately, but customer fares do not increase accordingly," said Mohammed, a cab driver attached to an app-based service. "After paying commission and fuel charges, very little money remains with us at the end of the day."
Financial strain
Drivers say app companies haven't raised fares enough
Many drivers are worried that rising fuel costs will take a bigger bite out of their earnings. They say app companies haven't raised fares enough to match the increased expenses.
Future plans
Further fuel price hikes may be on the cards
Oil company executives have indicated that further fuel price hikes may be on the cards, but that would depend on government approval and decisions on when and how much to increase. Despite the latest rise, oil firms are still not fully recovering their costs. CRISIL estimates state-run fuel retailers are losing around ₹10 per liter on petrol and ₹13 per liter on diesel.