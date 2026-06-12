Appeals court keeps President Trump's 10% tariff for 3 importers
Business
A US appeals court just decided that Trump's 10% global tariff, first put in place back in February, will stay for now, at least for three specific importers.
These include two small businesses and the state of Washington, which had won a lower court ruling to block the tariff.
But because the government is appealing, the tariff remains active while everything gets sorted out.
Tariff expires July without congressional extension
Unless Congress steps in to extend it, this tariff is set to expire in July.
It's part of president Trump's bigger trade policy moves, which have seen lots of legal battles (some even went all the way to the Supreme Court).
For now, though, those three importers still have to pay up until a final decision is made.