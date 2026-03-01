Appeals court rejects Trump's bid to pause tariff refund fight
Business
A US appeals court rejected former President Trump's request to pause a big legal fight over tariff refunds.
This means the case—about $130 billion in tariffs that courts already ruled were illegal—can move forward, and businesses hoping for their money back won't have to wait around any longer.
Battle now heads back to US Court of International Trade
The battle now heads back to the US Court of International Trade, where companies are pushing for refunds on tariffs they say unfairly hit their bottom lines.
Small businesses had pushed hard against more delays, calling them "plainly unreasonable."
With the Supreme Court already knocking down several of Trump's tariffs, this refund showdown is far from over.