Apple $114.48B fiscal Q4 tops estimates on iPhone 18 Pro

Apple just posted $114.48 billion in fiscal fourth-quarter sales, topping Wall Street's $113.39 billion estimate.

The main drivers? Early demand for its iPhone 18 Pro lineup and price increases.

Profits also came in higher than expected at $2.10 per share, above analyst estimates of $1.99 per share even when excluding 5 cents per share from tariff refunds.

Still, Apple's stock slipped roughly 1% after hours as markets stayed jittery.