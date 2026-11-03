Apple $114.48B fiscal Q4 tops estimates on iPhone 18 Pro
Apple just posted $114.48 billion in fiscal fourth-quarter sales, topping Wall Street's $113.39 billion estimate.
The main drivers? Early demand for its iPhone 18 Pro lineup and price increases.
Profits also came in higher than expected at $2.10 per share, above analyst estimates of $1.99 per share even when excluding 5 cents per share from tariff refunds.
Still, Apple's stock slipped roughly 1% after hours as markets stayed jittery.
John Ternus staggers Apple product launches
CEO John Ternus is spacing out product launches over time — with some items (iPhone 18 Pro, touchscreen laptops, smart-home hub) shipping this year and other iPhone models expected next year.
Meanwhile, Apple's first foldable phone (the iPhone Duo) is super popular but running into screen durability issues.
To help cover rising memory chip costs, Apple has also bumped up prices on older models like the iPhone 17 to keep profits healthy.