Apple accelerates India hiring for AI and engineering roles
Business
Apple is seriously stepping up its hiring game in India, highlighting just how much the country matters to its global plans.
Since July, it has opened roles in AI, software engineering, cloud tech, and smart manufacturing.
Jobs like senior software engineer and site reliability engineer - AI and data platforms show Apple's focus on building smarter systems and next-generation data platforms.
Apple hires in India beyond coding
It's not all about coding: Apple is also looking for experts in robotics, automation, PR, and supply management.
These hires are meant to boost both innovation and local support for Apple users in India.
As analyst Sherla Sriprada puts it, this wave of hiring suggests that India is now playing a larger role in Apple's worldwide engineering scene.