Apple acquires Israeli AI start-up Q.ai for $2B

In a strategic move to bolster its position in the AI race, Apple has acquired Israeli start-up Q.ai. The company specializes in imaging and machine learning (ML) technologies that help devices understand whispered speech and improve audio quality in noisy environments. The acquisition comes as part of Apple's broader strategy to integrate advanced AI capabilities into its hardware offerings, particularly in the audio space.

Tech integration How Q.ai's tech could enhance Apple's audio products The technology developed by Q.ai could be used to improve the performance of Apple's audio products, including AirPods. The company has been adding new AI capabilities to its AirPods, such as live translation features. The acquisition also came just hours before Apple's first quarterly earnings report, which showed revenue of around $143.8 billion, up 16%, driven by strong iPhone sales growth.

Team transition Q.ai's co-founders to join Apple Along with the acquisition, the founding team of Q.ai, including Maizels and his co-founders Yonatan Wexler and Avi Barliya, will be joining Apple. This transition comes as part of Apple's ongoing efforts to strengthen its in-house capabilities in AI and machine learning technologies. The deal is estimated to be worth nearly $2 billion, making it Apple's second-largest acquisition after Beats Electronics in 2014.

