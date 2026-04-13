Apple's AI chief to exit after 8 years

Apple 's Artificial Intelligence (AI) head, John Giannandrea, is set to leave the company after nearly eight years. His exit is likely to happen around April 15, in line with the vesting of stock options linked to his initial employment contract. Giannandrea joined Apple in 2018 from Google where he was heading search and AI. He was brought on board to bolster Apple's machine learning and other related technologies capabilities.

Role shift Giannandrea's diminishing role and AI leadership transition In recent years, Giannandrea's role at Apple has been gradually reduced. In March 2025, Siri was handed over to Mike Rockwell, who reports to software chief Craig Federighi. This change marked a shift in Apple's internal structure around AI and software leadership. After this transition, Giannandrea took on an advisory role with key areas under his earlier leadership being redistributed among senior executives like Federighi, Eddy Cue, and Sabih Khan.

Departure details Departure linked to stock incentives vesting schedule Giannandrea's exit timing appears to be linked with the vesting schedule of stock incentives he received when he joined Apple. Reports indicate that he is likely to formally leave the company once these vest on April 15. While Apple has not publicly commented on the nature of his departure, it has been a gradual transition since late 2025, when he took up a limited advisory position with no clarity on his ongoing contributions during this period.

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