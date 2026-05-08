Apple and Intel reportedly reach preliminary chip deal after talks
Business
Apple and Intel have reportedly made a preliminary deal for Intel to start making chips for Apple devices.
The agreement comes after more than a year of talks, but both companies are keeping quiet about which products will actually get these new chips.
Intel jumps 14% Apple nearly 2%
The news pushed Apple's stock up nearly 2%, while Intel jumped an impressive 14%, a sign investors are pretty excited. For Intel, this could be a major comeback move for its chip business.
Just last month, Intel also teamed up with Tesla and SpaceX on AI processors, while Apple was rumored to be considering Samsung as well. Looks like the chip race is heating up.