Apple and NVIDIA trade places as world's most valuable company
Apple and NVIDIA are neck-and-neck for the title of the world's most valuable company.
Last week, Apple briefly edged ahead with a valuation, but NVIDIA quickly reclaimed its spot.
The twist? Apple is all about consumer gadgets and services, while NVIDIA leads in generative AI, showing that investors trust both companies' unique strengths, not just AI hype.
Apple hardware focus NVIDIA GPU dominance
Apple keeps things efficient with lower spending and focuses on hardware like MacBooks and iPads (which are getting pricier thanks to soaring AI demand for memory and storage chips).
NVIDIA, meanwhile, dominates with its GPUs, the tech behind much of today's AI, and a developer-friendly ecosystem.
Their different approaches create big barriers for competitors: Apple sticks to its closed system, while NVIDIA bets on cutting-edge research and design.