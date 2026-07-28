Apple becomes 2nd company to reach $5 trillion market value
Business
Apple just crossed the $5 trillion mark in market value during trading on Tuesday, making it only the second company ever to do so after NVIDIA.
While shares dipped a bit by the end of the day, Apple still holds its spot as one of the world's most valuable companies.
Apple launches US $17.99 iPhone leasing
Apple's growth is powered by strong demand for its products and smart moves like using Google's AI to boost Siri without splurging on expensive tech.
Their new iPhone leasing program in the US (starting at $17.99 a month) was also launched to aid demand.
With stock up 24% this year and analysts predicting more revenue growth, Apple is showing it can stay ahead, even while cutting costs.