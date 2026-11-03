Apple breaks India revenue record as worldwide sales reach $114.5B
Business
Apple just broke its own revenue record in India, with worldwide sales rising 12% to $114.5 billion last quarter.
Apple executive John Ternus called out this milestone during the latest earnings call.
Apple iPhone upgrades, Apple Pay launches
A wave of iPhone upgrades in India, even with some supply hiccups.
Plus, launching Apple Pay with Axis Bank means Apple's digital wallet now reaches over 90 markets.
Net income climbs to $30.7B
Net income climbed to $30.7 billion in the quarter ended 26 September 2026, helped by a tariff refund and strong Mac and Services numbers.
Apple forecast revenue growth of 7% to 10% for the December holiday quarter, though rising chip costs and AI expenses could squeeze margins a bit.