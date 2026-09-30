Apple CEO John Ternus eyes overhaul, middle management cuts
Business
Apple's new CEO, John Ternus, is considering a broad organizational overhaul.
He's looking at removing some middle-management positions so decisions get made faster, especially for product development.
This push for efficiency could mean more layoffs ahead, following recent cuts in Siri, Vision Pro, and AI teams.
Apple cancels planned 5,000 AppleCare layoffs
Ternus wants Apple to launch products more often instead of saving everything for big events.
The company is also rethinking budgets and staffing, though a planned layoff of 5,000 AppleCare employees was canceled.
Even with strong demand for Apple's latest iPhone 18 Pro lineup, Ternus is focused on engineering improvements and finding new revenue streams as Apple faces challenges in AI.