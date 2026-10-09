Apple cuts iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max orders
Business
Apple is scaling down orders for its latest iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max after seeing less excitement than expected.
Launched in September 2026 with hefty price tags (₹1,64,900 for the Pro and ₹1,79,900 for the Pro Max), the phones just aren't flying off shelves like before.
Memory chip costs curb iPhone demand
Rising costs for memory chips and overall higher prices seem to be turning buyers away, especially as people rethink their tech spending.
Apple's move to cut production shows they're adjusting to what users actually want right now and trying to keep things efficient as the market shifts.