Apple expands John Ternus's role, signaling potential CEO succession

Apple has expanded the role of its hardware chief, John Ternus, to include design work. This move is seen as a major step in his journey toward potentially succeeding current CEO Tim Cook . According to Bloomberg News, Cook had quietly appointed Ternus to lead the company's hardware and software design teams at the end of 2025.

Role expansion Ternus's expanded role and its implications The expansion of Ternus's role makes him the "executive sponsor" of Apple's design teams. However, the teams still report to Cook on paper. This unusual arrangement has puzzled some Apple employees, as altering the reporting structure would confirm Ternus's status as a rising star in an era when the company is keeping its succession planning under wraps.

Career trajectory Journey at Apple and future prospects Ternus joined Apple in 2001 as part of the product design team. He rose through the ranks to become VP of hardware engineering in 2013, overseeing iPad and AirPods development. By 2020, he was also looking at iPhone hardware. In 2021, he was promoted to Senior VP of Hardware Engineering and joined the executive leadership team reporting directly to Cook.

Accomplishments Educational background and significant achievements Ternus is a Penn University engineering graduate and has been credited with leading the transition of Mac line-up to Apple Silicon from Intel chips. This transition is widely regarded as one of the defining moments in Apple's history. At 50, he is the youngest member of Apple's executive team, giving him a long runway as chief executive after Cook.

