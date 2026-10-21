Apple expands US manufacturing under $600B American manufacturing program
Apple is expanding partnerships with US manufacturers to produce materials and components for its new iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro as part of the American Manufacturing Program, a massive four-year, $600 billion investment commitment.
The goal? More than 450,000 across all states, and less reliance on overseas factories.
US suppliers expand iPhone component production
To make this happen, Apple is working with American partners like Perryman Company and Qnity Electronics for materials like titanium and optical films.
Broadcom is modernizing its facility in Fort Collins, Colorado for radio chips, while Corning is expanding production of Ceramic Shield materials and specialized cover glass so all cover glass for iPhone models by the end of 2026.
It's a big push to keep more of Apple's tech made in America.