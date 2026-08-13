Apple sued for misleading users about iCloud+ privacy benefits

Rickman's lawsuit claims that three flaws in Apple's WebKit, the technology behind its Safari browser, allowed websites to access users' real IP addresses even when the premium feature was enabled.

"Apple built its entire brand on the promise that it would protect its users' privacy when no other company would," Tim Giordano, a partner at Clarkson Law Firm, said.

He added that it's an "outrageous violation and betrayal of consumer trust and law."