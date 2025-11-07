Apple hits record 30% value share in India

Vivo led the market, followed by Motorola and Samsung

India's smartphone scene is buzzing—shipments grew 7% year-on-year, with Vivo leading the pack.

Premium phones are hot right now, pushing overall market value up.

Vivo's popular new 5G models helped it stay on top, while Motorola saw impressive growth and Samsung's pricey Galaxy S and Z series took off.

Meanwhile, feature phones are fading out fast as everyone moves to smarter devices.