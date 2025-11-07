Next Article
Apple hits record 30% value share in India
Business
Apple just grabbed a record 30% value share in India's smartphone market in Q3 2025, riding high on sales of the latest iPhone 17, as well as the iPhone 16 and 15.
For the first time ever, Apple also cracked the country's top five brands by shipment volume.
Vivo led the market, followed by Motorola and Samsung
India's smartphone scene is buzzing—shipments grew 7% year-on-year, with Vivo leading the pack.
Premium phones are hot right now, pushing overall market value up.
Vivo's popular new 5G models helped it stay on top, while Motorola saw impressive growth and Samsung's pricey Galaxy S and Z series took off.
Meanwhile, feature phones are fading out fast as everyone moves to smarter devices.