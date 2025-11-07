Next Article
Lupin's stock jumps 2% after reporting strong Q2 FY26 profits
Business
Lupin's stock got a nice 2.3% bump on Friday, landing at ₹2,001.75, after the pharma company reported a huge 73% jump in profits for Q2 FY26 compared to last year.
The main drivers? Stronger sales and better efficiency helped push profit after tax up to ₹1,484.8 crore from ₹859.5 crore.
Sales up by 24% year-on-year
Lupin pulled in ₹6,831.4 crore in sales this quarter—a solid 24% increase year-on-year.
Their operating profit (EBITDA) shot up by nearly 76%, with margins improving to 35.6%.
Even with big spends on staff, manufacturing, and over ₹500 crore invested into R&D, Lupin still kept its finances strong—reporting more cash than debt and showing off a healthy balance sheet.