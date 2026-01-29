The new lease was signed on December 1, 2025

Apple leases additional 57,000sqft in Hyderabad for ₹71L/month

By Akash Pandey 04:28 pm Jan 29, 202604:28 pm

What's the story

Apple has expanded its footprint in Hyderabad by leasing an additional 57,343 square feet of office space at the Waverock IT SEZ campus. The new lease, signed on December 1, 2025, will cost Apple around ₹71.67 lakh per month or ₹125 per square foot. This includes a warm shell rent of ₹74.18 and fit-out rentals of ₹50.82 per square foot across five floors with an annual escalation of 4.77%.