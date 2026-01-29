Apple leases additional 57,000sqft in Hyderabad for ₹71L/month
What's the story
Apple has expanded its footprint in Hyderabad by leasing an additional 57,343 square feet of office space at the Waverock IT SEZ campus. The new lease, signed on December 1, 2025, will cost Apple around ₹71.67 lakh per month or ₹125 per square foot. This includes a warm shell rent of ₹74.18 and fit-out rentals of ₹50.82 per square foot across five floors with an annual escalation of 4.77%.
Space expansion
Hyderabad development center now spans over 634,000sqft
With this latest lease, Apple's development center in Hyderabad now spans a whopping 634,000 square feet. The facility is located at the Waverock IT SEZ campus in Gachibowli and is owned by a consortium of Xander Real Estate and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC. In September, Apple had signed another lease expansion deal with Waverock for an additional 64,125 square feet of space.
Development focus
A hub for geospatial technology
The Gachibowli office is Apple's largest development center in India and plays a major role in the growth of its mapping business under Apple Maps. The facility specializes in geospatial technology and data modeling. It was inaugurated by Apple CEO Tim Cook back in 2016. Apart from Hyderabad, Apple also has offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru, and has expanded its retail presence across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru.