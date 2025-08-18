Apple inks ₹1,010cr lease for new office in Bengaluru

Apple will occupy 9 floors

Apple will take up nine floors (from the 5th to the 13th), with almost two lakh sq ft of working space.

They're shelling out ₹6.3 crore per month in rent, with a yearly increase built in.

There's even talk that Apple might grab another 1.2 lakh sq ft on lower floors soon—potentially pushing their total footprint close to four lakh sq ft!

For context: back in 2021, Apple leased about half this size at another Bengaluru spot.