Apple inks ₹1,010cr lease for new office in Bengaluru
Apple India is making a major move in Bengaluru, signing a 10-year lease for potentially its largest office space yet at Embassy Zenith, Vasanth Nagar.
The deal covers 2.7 lakh sq ft and is valued at more than ₹1,010 crore (yep, that includes parking and maintenance).
The lease is effective from April 3, 2025.
Apple will occupy 9 floors
Apple will take up nine floors (from the 5th to the 13th), with almost two lakh sq ft of working space.
They're shelling out ₹6.3 crore per month in rent, with a yearly increase built in.
There's even talk that Apple might grab another 1.2 lakh sq ft on lower floors soon—potentially pushing their total footprint close to four lakh sq ft!
For context: back in 2021, Apple leased about half this size at another Bengaluru spot.
Apple's move shows its commitment to India
This isn't just real estate news—it shows how serious Apple is about growing its presence (and teams) in India's tech capital.
If you're into tech careers or curious about big company moves shaping the city, this one's worth keeping an eye on!