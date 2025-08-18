US: Glenmark, Alembic, Sun Pharma recall heart, blood pressure medicines Business Aug 18, 2025

Some big Indian pharma companies—Glenmark, Alembic, and Sun Pharma—are pulling certain meds off US shelves because of quality concerns.

These drugs are used for heart problems, high blood pressure, and insomnia.

The recalls are Class II, so the risks are considered mild and reversible—not something that should cause major harm.