US: Glenmark, Alembic, Sun Pharma recall heart, blood pressure medicines
Some big Indian pharma companies—Glenmark, Alembic, and Sun Pharma—are pulling certain meds off US shelves because of quality concerns.
These drugs are used for heart problems, high blood pressure, and insomnia.
The recalls are Class II, so the risks are considered mild and reversible—not something that should cause major harm.
Details of the recalls
Glenmark is recalling Carvedilol tablets due to high impurity levels and thousands of Theophylline bottles that didn't dissolve properly.
Alembic is taking back nearly 9,500 bottles of Doxepin capsules over impurity worries, with the recall initiated on July 25, 2024.
Sun Pharma has recalled over 11,000 bottles of Spironolactone tablets for aluminum contamination as of August 5, 2024.
The USFDA reported these recalls in its latest Enforcement Report.