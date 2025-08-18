Next Article
US imposes 50% tariff on coir products, hits Kerala hard
The US just hit Indian coir exports with a steep 50% tariff, putting Kerala's traditional industry in a tough spot.
The Federation of Indian Coir Exporters Associations (FICEA) says this could make it nearly impossible to compete in the American market—a major buyer for these eco-friendly products.
FICEA urges government to step in
Kerala's coir industry is a lifeline for thousands of rural workers, especially women who depend on seasonal jobs.
With Onam around the corner, FICEA warns that production cuts could lead to layoffs and serious financial stress for families.
They're urging the government to step in with support and start trade talks with the US.
FICEA expressed hope that the government would act quickly to protect livelihoods.