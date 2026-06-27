Apple Vision Pro chief leaves for OpenAI

Legacy

Meade's decade-long journey at Apple

Meade has been with Apple for over a decade, starting as a key iPad manager in 2010. He later became head of iPhone program management in 2012 and joined the Vision Products Group (VPG) in 2017. He has led hardware engineering for the Vision Pro headset for seven years and is also responsible for display-free Apple smart glasses aimed at entering the AI wearables market next year.