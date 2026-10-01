Apple moves M&A under finance and names Steve Smith
Apple just made some big moves in its leadership lineup.
Steve Smith is now heading up mergers and acquisitions, taking over from Adrian Perica, and the team is back under finance for the first time since 2019.
Meanwhile, Perica will still run iCloud, Fitness+, and News services, reporting to Eddy Cue as usual.
The shakeup is all about streamlining things.
Carson Oliver named App Store VP
Carson Oliver has been promoted to vice president of the App Store after Phil Schiller stepped back from daily duties.
Both Oliver Schusser and Perica played key roles in Apple's 2024 agreement with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into Apple products and the longstanding agreement with Google, so it is possible that either Perica or Oliver Schusser could eventually emerge as candidates to replace Cue.