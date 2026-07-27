Apple negotiating lower prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max display

The move to lower OLED panel costs isn't new for Apple.

The Elec points out that iPhone OLED panel prices have been gradually decreasing with each new generation.

For instance, the panels for iPhone 16 Pro Max were said to cost over $100, but the price dropped to around $80 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Now, Apple is trying to offset rising memory chip costs by negotiating lower prices on other key components like displays and camera modules.