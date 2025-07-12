Apple outbids ESPN for F1 streaming rights

F1's viewership has doubled since 2018

F1 is having a moment in the US—average race viewership has doubled since 2018, now reaching about 1.3 million per race.

Netflix's "Drive to Survive" and Apple's Brad Pitt-led F1 movie (which made over $300 million) have helped turn American audiences into real fans.

With this new deal, Apple is betting big on sports and changing how young viewers catch the action.