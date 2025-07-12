Next Article
Apple outbids ESPN for F1 streaming rights
Starting in 2026, Formula 1 races in the US will stream on Apple TV+ after Apple outbid ESPN with a $150 million per year deal—nearly twice what ESPN was paying.
This marks a big shift for F1 fans, as live races move from cable to streaming.
F1's viewership has doubled since 2018
F1 is having a moment in the US—average race viewership has doubled since 2018, now reaching about 1.3 million per race.
Netflix's "Drive to Survive" and Apple's Brad Pitt-led F1 movie (which made over $300 million) have helped turn American audiences into real fans.
With this new deal, Apple is betting big on sports and changing how young viewers catch the action.