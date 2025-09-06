Next Article
Apple partners with South Korean firms to tackle climate change
Apple is joining forces with South Korean companies to push for more innovation and a cleaner planet.
According to Sarah Chandler, Apple's VP of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation, South Korea plays a huge role in Apple's supply chain and sustainability plans.
The big goal? Get Apple to carbon neutrality by 2030.
Partnerships are key to achieving Apple's climate goals
Nearly 30% of what Apple buys globally comes from Korean partners, who together have contributed over $100 billion in the last five years.
These companies are all-in on helping Apple cut fluorinated greenhouse gas emissions by 90%, thanks to some pretty advanced tech.
As Chandler puts it, these partnerships help keep Apple on track for its climate promises.