Apple Pay to launch in India by October

The initial launch of Apple Pay in India won't support transactions through Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

For UPI support, Apple would need clearance from the National PaymentsCorporation of India (NPCI) and a partnership with a sponsor bank for routing such transactions.

The tech giant has been negotiating with major credit card issuers over transaction fees, which wouldn't be charged to customers or merchants but paid by banks from their own earnings on card payments, called interchange.