Apple set to overtake Samsung as world's top smartphone maker

Apple is on track to reclaim its title as the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, a position it last held over a decade ago. The shift comes after the successful launch of the new iPhone 17 series and a surge in consumer upgrades, Counterpoint Research reported. The company's growth has been particularly strong in its key markets, the US, India, and China.

Market impact iPhone 17's success boosts Apple's market position The iPhone 17 series, launched in September, has been a major success. The models have attracted more users to upgrade their devices, resulting in double-digit year-on-year sales growth in China and the US. This is largely due to the positive reception of the new series and the fact that many consumers who bought smartphones during COVID-19 are now ready for an upgrade.

Future forecast Apple's market share projected to rise Counterpoint Research projects that Apple will surpass its long-time rival Samsung this year, with iPhone shipments expected to grow by 10% in 2025, compared to Samsung's 4.6%. The global smartphone market is expected to grow by 3.3% in 2025, with Apple expected to take a 19.4% share. This will mark the first time since 2011 that Apple has taken the top spot in the smartphone market.