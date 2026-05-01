Apple posts $111.18B revenue, expects 14% to 17% sales growth

Apple reports $30.98B services, $100B buyback

Apple's services (think App Store and more) brought in $30.98 billion, another win over expectations.

The company also announced a massive $100 billion share buyback and saw Mac sales climb thanks to the new MacBook.

With R&D spending up 33.5%, Apple is investing heavily in AI projects like its personalized Siri upgrade, all while keeping solid profit margins.