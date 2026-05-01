Apple posts $111.18B revenue, expects 14% to 17% sales growth
Business
Apple pulled in $111.18 billion in revenue this quarter, beating what Wall Street predicted.
The iPhone lineup helped drive the boost, even though actual iPhone sales ($56.99 billion) were held back by supply issues.
Still, Apple's feeling upbeat and expects sales to grow 14% to 17% next quarter, outpacing analyst forecasts.
Apple reports $30.98B services, $100B buyback
Apple's services (think App Store and more) brought in $30.98 billion, another win over expectations.
The company also announced a massive $100 billion share buyback and saw Mac sales climb thanks to the new MacBook.
With R&D spending up 33.5%, Apple is investing heavily in AI projects like its personalized Siri upgrade, all while keeping solid profit margins.