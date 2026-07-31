Apple posts 22% revenue gain while capturing 49% smartphone revenue
Business
Apple just pulled off its best second quarter ever, taking 49% of all smartphone revenue worldwide.
The iPhone 17 series, especially the regular and Pro Max models, drove this surge, helping Apple boost its revenue by 22% compared to last year.
Even as overall phone shipments dropped globally, Apple managed to sell more devices at higher prices.
Samsung holds 2nd as rivals decline
Samsung held onto second place with a 16% revenue share and saw steady growth.
Meanwhile, Xiaomi's shipments fell sharply by 26%, and both OPPO and Vivo lost ground in revenue despite raising their average selling prices.
Across the board, pricier phones are what is keeping the market afloat right now, even as fewer people upgrade their devices.