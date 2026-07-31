Apple posts record $109.4B Q3 revenue, Tim Cook praises India
Apple pulled in a record $109.4 billion in revenue for Q3 2026, a 16% jump from last year.
CEO Tim Cook gave a special shoutout to India for driving much of this growth, along with strong results in Latin America and Southeast Asia.
High demand for iPhones, Macs, and Apple Services helped set new records across both developed and emerging markets.
Apple Mac sales jump 29%
Mac sales soared 29% to $10.4 billion, mostly because of the popular MacBook Neo and Pro models.
Apple also revealed that lots of first-time buyers and upgraders in India made a big impact this quarter.
Apple also saw its highest-ever number of new Mac users worldwide, with US customer satisfaction hitting an impressive 95%.
iPhone 17 demand strong, services solid
Even with supply hiccups, the iPhone 17 series stayed hot, especially in India. Plus, Apple's Services segment had another solid quarter.
Tim Cook emphasized the company's record June quarter results.