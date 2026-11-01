Apple reclaims top market value from NVIDIA at $5.03 trillion
Business
Apple just pulled ahead of NVIDIA to become the world's most valuable company again, with a market value hitting $5.03 trillion.
Both tech giants saw their stock prices dip, but Apple's steady approach to AI spending helped it edge out NVIDIA for the first time since July.
AI spending sparks investor concern
Investors are getting nervous about how much money is being poured into AI, causing stocks like Amazon, Intel, and Alphabet to take a hit after their recent earnings reports.
Even big AI infrastructure players like CoreWeave have seen their shares slide.
Apple's more cautious spending on new tech seems to be paying off right now, helping it hold on to the crown while others face uncertainty.