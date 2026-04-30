Apple refuses to provide financial data to CCI, faces $38B Business Apr 30, 2026

Apple is in a standoff with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), refusing to hand over financial data for an ongoing antitrust probe into its iPhone app market.

Apple says the CCI is asking for too much, especially since it's already challenged the penalty process in court.

If things don't go Apple's way, the company could face fines up to $38 billion.