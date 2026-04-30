Apple refuses to provide financial data to CCI, faces $38B
Apple is in a standoff with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), refusing to hand over financial data for an ongoing antitrust probe into its iPhone app market.
Apple says the CCI is asking for too much, especially since it's already challenged the penalty process in court.
If things don't go Apple's way, the company could face fines up to $38 billion.
Apple seeks Delhi High Court pause
After CCI set a final hearing for May 21, Apple asked the Delhi High Court to hit pause, arguing that CCI was stepping on legal boundaries.
The dispute highlights just how important India has become for Apple: its iPhone market share there has climbed to 9%.
While both sides are keeping quiet publicly, this case is part of bigger global questions about whether Apple plays fair with its App Store rules.