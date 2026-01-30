Apple sales hit record high in India

Apple has reported a record-breaking quarter for its business in India , with strong growth across all product categories including iPhones, Macs, and iPads. The company's CEO, Tim Cook , announced the news during a global earnings call, where he said Apple had a "terrific quarter" in India during the October-December 2025 period. Cook also noted that Apple is gaining momentum in emerging markets like India, where sales are growing at a "strong double-digit" pace.

Growth strategy Expansion plans in India Cook also revealed Apple's plans to expand its physical presence in India. The company opened its fifth store in the country last month and is planning another one in Mumbai soon. He expressed his excitement about India's potential as the second-largest smartphone market and fourth-largest PC market globally, saying "we think there is a huge opportunity for us there."

Market performance Market share and iPhone 16's success in India According to Counterpoint Research, Apple achieved its highest-ever smartphone market share in India last year, both in terms of volume (9%) and value (28%). The research also revealed that the iPhone 16 was the most shipped model in India for 2025. Apple's CFO Kevan Parekh said there is a "strong double-digit growth" in the installed base of Apple products in India.

Ecosystem growth Ecosystem strength and future prospects in India Counterpoint's research director Tarun Pathak noted that Apple's ecosystem strength will grow as its record-high installed base in India is now ready for cross-selling. He said, "We are seeing a clear 'halo effect' as services, Mac and iPad all posted record quarters." This shows that Apple's product and channel strength is helping it reach its aspirational user base faster than ever before.

