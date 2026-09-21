Apple's first layoffs under John Ternus hit Fitness+ team
What's the story
Apple has initiated a fresh round of job cuts targeting its Fitness+ division, marking the first known layoffs under newly appointed CEO John Ternus. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the reductions primarily impacted the staff behind audio-guided workouts like "Time to Walk" and "Time to Run." While Apple does not plan to shutter the subscription platform, the cuts follow an internal review of its subscriber performance and mounting speculation that Fitness+ could eventually be merged into the AI-driven Health app.
Financial challenges
Apple Fitness+ struggles to generate revenue for the company
Apple Fitness+ has been struggling to generate revenue for the company, unlike other digital and physical products.
Last year, Gurman reported that Apple was looking to tighten its operations in this division.
The latest layoffs are the first under Ternus's leadership but they aren't a new trend.
Similar layoffs were already happening for less successful projects like Apple Vision Pro, even before Ternus took over from Tim Cook.