Apple will channel Trump tariff refunds back into US economy

Apple is seeking refunds for the tariffs it paid under Donald Trump 's trade policies. The move comes after the Supreme Court recently ruled those tariffs unconstitutional. During a recent earnings call, Apple's CEO Tim Cook said they are following "the established processes" to apply for these refunds. The company has disclosed more than $3.3 billion in tariff costs during Trump's second term.

Ruling impact Trump's tariffs struck down by Supreme Court In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not empower the president to impose broad tariffs. This effectively nullified Trump's trade policy and opened avenues for companies to reclaim their paid tariffs. However, Trump has said he will "remember" companies that do not seek refunds, hinting at possible future benefits for those who don't ask back their tariff payments.

Reinvestment strategy Cook confirms Apple will reinvest recovered funds in US Cook confirmed that any money Apple recovers from these refunds will be reinvested back into US innovation and advanced manufacturing. He said, "We plan to reinvest any amount we receive back into US innovation and advanced manufacturing." This would be in addition to their previous commitments in the country. The company has already announced a $600 billion, four-year commitment to US manufacturing and innovation, including Corning, which makes glass for iPhones in Kentucky.

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