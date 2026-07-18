Apple sends legal letters to ex-employees now at OpenAI
What's the story
Apple has sent preservation letters to around 40 former employees now working at OpenAI. The Financial Times reports that Apple's legal team has asked these individuals to preserve all documents and communications related to their time at Apple before leaving for OpenAI. The move comes a week after the tech giant filed a trade-secret lawsuit against OpenAI, io Products, and two ex-Apple engineers, Chang Liu and Tang Tan. The lawsuit accuses them of stealing confidential hardware designs.
Legal action
Apple's lawsuit against OpenAI and io products
Apple's lawsuit alleges that OpenAI and io Products have stolen secret hardware plans, engineering processes, and manufacturing blueprints to kickstart their own device business.
The complaint notes that over 400 former Apple employees are now working for OpenAI.
However, the 40 letters were sent to those who aren't named as defendants in the case. This means they have a personal obligation to preserve relevant information before the formal discovery process begins.
Relationship strain
Strained relationship between Apple and OpenAI
The lawsuit has significantly strained the relationship between Apple and OpenAI, two of Silicon Valley's most prominent players.
The legal action comes as OpenAI works with ex-Apple chief designer Jony Ive's hardware design team to create its first-ever physical product.
Despite the allegations, OpenAI maintains it has no interest in other companies' trade secrets and is unaware of any evidence supporting Apple's claims.
Legal hurdles
Legal challenges for OpenAI amid device launch plans
Apple's lawsuit could pose legal challenges for OpenAI's plans to launch its own line of AI devices.
The tech giant asserts that the entire hardware division of OpenAI is at risk due to the theft of trade secrets.
Despite their previous collaboration on integrating OpenAI's technology into Siri, Apple has now partnered with Google for its latest features, using Google's models as a foundation for its ChatGPT-like voice and text assistant launched in June.