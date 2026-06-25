Apple shares fall 5.3% after global device price hikes Business Jun 25, 2026

Apple's stock dropped 5.3% to $277.67 on Thursday, its sharpest fall since February.

The reason? Apple just raised prices worldwide on MacBooks, iPads, Vision Pro, and HomePod.

The company says rising memory and storage costs (thanks to booming AI data centers) forced their hand.

As Apple put it, the company has "shielded our customers from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on a number of products."