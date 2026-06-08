Apple shares jump 2.19% to $314.10 as WWDC spotlights AI

Erik Woodring: Apple could reach $440

Analysts think Apple will reveal major upgrades to its AI ecosystem at WWDC, especially for Siri, which might soon act more like a helpful chatbot across devices.

Morgan Stanley's Erik Woodring says a strong new AI platform could speed up iPhone upgrades and boost services revenue.

He even predicts Apple's stock could climb to $440 if these changes land well, a potential leap of over 40%.