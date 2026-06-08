Apple shares jump 2.19% to $314.10 as WWDC spotlights AI
Apple's stock popped 2.19% to $314.10 on June 8, 2026, with investors buzzing about the ongoing Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).
Everyone's eyes are on Apple's next moves in AI, and this WWDC is extra special. It's Tim Cook's last as CEO before John Ternus steps in this September.
So far in 2026, Apple shares are up nearly 16%, fueled by excitement over its evolving AI game.
Erik Woodring: Apple could reach $440
Analysts think Apple will reveal major upgrades to its AI ecosystem at WWDC, especially for Siri, which might soon act more like a helpful chatbot across devices.
Morgan Stanley's Erik Woodring says a strong new AI platform could speed up iPhone upgrades and boost services revenue.
He even predicts Apple's stock could climb to $440 if these changes land well, a potential leap of over 40%.