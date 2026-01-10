Apple shares tumble for 8th day, nearing record losing streak
Apple's stock just logged its eighth straight day in the red, dropping over 5%—and if this slide keeps up, it'll tie Apple's longest losing streak since 1991.
The company has seen similar rough patches before, but this one's got people talking.
Why does it matter?
Apple is a huge part of major stock indexes and funds that many people invest in.
While its shares did go up nearly 9% in 2025, that's still way behind the S&P 500's 16% jump.
If Apple keeps slipping, it could drag down index funds and ETFs that lots of folks (maybe even you) have money in.
What's causing the drop?
Investors are worried Apple isn't moving fast enough with AI compared to rivals, even though it has rolled out some new features.
Plus, rising costs for things like memory chips—thanks to booming AI demand—are squeezing profits and making Wall Street nervous about what comes next.