HDFC Bank swaps debit card swipes for digital lounge vouchers

How it works and what stays the same

Once you hit the spending mark, HDFC will send you a link by SMS or email to claim your voucher.

After OTP verification on your registered mobile number, you'll get a QR code or voucher code for lounge entry.

Each voucher is good until the end of the next quarter (so one generated in November lasts till March).

Visit limits haven't changed: Millennia/Times Points/GIGA cards get one visit per quarter; Platinum/Business cards get two; Infiniti cards get four.

Just remember—lounge access depends on availability and operators might set time limits or deny entry if needed.