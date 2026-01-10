HDFC Bank swaps debit card swipes for digital lounge vouchers
Starting January 10, 2024, HDFC Bank debit cardholders will need to use digital vouchers—not physical card swipes—for airport lounge access.
To score a free voucher, you'll have to spend at least ₹10,000 each quarter on regular purchases (online or offline).
ATM withdrawals, UPI payments, and bill payments don't count.
New cardholders face the same rule, but if you have an Infiniti Debit Card, you're off the hook—no minimum spend needed.
How it works and what stays the same
Once you hit the spending mark, HDFC will send you a link by SMS or email to claim your voucher.
After OTP verification on your registered mobile number, you'll get a QR code or voucher code for lounge entry.
Each voucher is good until the end of the next quarter (so one generated in November lasts till March).
Visit limits haven't changed: Millennia/Times Points/GIGA cards get one visit per quarter; Platinum/Business cards get two; Infiniti cards get four.
Just remember—lounge access depends on availability and operators might set time limits or deny entry if needed.