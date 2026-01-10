Next Article
India's REIT market set to boom by 2030
India's Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) market is on track to jump from $18 billion in 2025 to $25 billion by 2030, according to a Vestian report.
Right now, REITs make up just 19% of the country's listed real estate—way behind the US, where it's over 95%—so there's a lot of room to grow.
What's driving the growth?
Most Indian REITs are currently tied to office spaces, but things are starting to branch out.
Retail REITs are beginning to enter the scene, with Nexus Select Trust currently the only one, and industrial plus warehousing sectors are expected to nearly double in value by 2030.
New rules around Small and Medium REITs (SM-REITs) could also open doors for more players and fresh investment opportunities.