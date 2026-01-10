Next Article
UP just got a new EV plant—here's why it matters
Business
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently opened Ashok Leyland's electric vehicle plant in Lucknow.
This new facility is part of the state's push for greener transport and will roll out EVs for India.
At the launch, CM Yogi thanked the Hinduja family for backing the project.
More jobs, more growth, and a greener future
The plant is set to create fresh job opportunities and give Lucknow's economy a boost. It can already build 2,500 vehicles a year—and there are plans to ramp that up.
Since 2017, UP has turned into an industrial hotspot, pulling in huge investments and pushing forward with projects like this that mix tech progress with sustainability goals.