Apple ships $13.2B iPhones from India April to August 2026
Business
Apple just gave India's electronics exports a huge push, shipping out $13.2 billion worth of iPhones from April to August 2026.
That's up nearly 47% from last year and makes up nearly half of all electronics exports, with iPhones alone driving most of the growth in smartphone shipments.
India scheme makes smartphones top export
This surge comes after India rolled out a new mobile manufacturing scheme in April.
While Apple led the charge, Samsung and Dixon (which makes Motorola phones) also helped boost total electronics exports by 34%.
Thanks to these changes, smartphones have now become India's top export category, according to an official.