Apple shuts UAE offices, stores amid Israel-Hamas war fallout
Business
Apple has shut down its UAE corporate offices and five major retail stores in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain after the UAE government asked companies to limit in-person work due to ongoing Middle East tensions.
The move started on February 28 and is all about keeping people safe while things are uncertain.
Apple Stores were closed on February 28
The affected Apple Stores—like Al Maryah Island, Yas Mall, Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and Al Jimi Mall—were closed beginning February 28 at 3pm and are expected to remain closed from March 1-3, but that could be extended if needed.
While Apple hasn't made a big public statement about it, this step shows they're putting employee safety first during a tricky time.