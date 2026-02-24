Apple signs new 10-year lease in Bengaluru
Apple is doubling down on Bengaluru, signing a new 10-year lease for extra space at Embassy Zenith.
With this latest expansion, Apple now occupies nearly 3.9 lakh sq ft.
New space fits over 1,200 employees
The new space can fit over 1,200 employees and costs Apple about ₹6.3 crore per month (that's a total of ₹1,010 crore over the lease).
Raja Seetharaman from Propstack says this shows Apple really believes in Bengaluru as a tech hub and sees big growth ahead.
Bengaluru's growth story
Bengaluru isn't just winning with Apple—it's leading Asia Pacific for top-tier office supply in 2026, thanks to global tech centers setting up shop here.
According to CBRE India, India is a scalable, talent-rich destination.