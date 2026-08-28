Apple spent $35 million flying teams to China for hands-on collaboration
Business
Before COVID-19, Apple was dropping $35 million a year just to fly teams from California to China.
The goal? To work side-by-side with partners like Foxconn and make sure various Apple devices were worked on in a collaborative, on-site process.
CEO Tim Cook called it a "hand-in-glove partnership," showing how much they valued being hands-on.
India produced 55 million iPhones for Apple
When travel shut down, Apple had to get creative, using local teams and remote tech like AR and video calls to keep production on track.
Now, post-pandemic, Apple is shifting gears by ramping up iPhone manufacturing in India.
In 2025 alone, India produced 55 million iPhones for Apple, making up 25% of global output as the company spreads its supply chain beyond China.